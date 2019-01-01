Harambee Stars must be at their best to beat Uganda – Kahata

The former Gor Mahia midfielder admits it will not be easy for Kenya to get a win against The Cranes on Sunday

Francis Kahata has admitted Harambee Stars will have to dig deep if they are to get a win against in their friendly encounter.

The two teams are set to meet at Kasarani Stadium in an East African derby with eyeing their first win under new coach Francis Kimanzi.

“If you look at [Uganda] they have improved in recent years, they are a very good side and it will not be easy to beat them,” Kahata told Goal.

“They have a good squad which has been together for some time and also their performances at the [Afcon] in was amazing as they managed to reach the last 16.

“We must be at our best to get a win over them. We must strive hard and push ourselves very hard. They are not an easy team.”

Kahata, who left to sign for Simba SC of , however, says Kenya have an equally good side which can give Uganda a proper test.

“I think [Kenya] have also made some good steps in recent matches we have played in and I know it will not be an easy friendly,” Kahata continued.

“We want to do our best and get the win at home and my plea is for the fans to come and support us. The [fans] have always pushed us to get good results and I hope on Sunday they will turn up in large numbers and support us again.”

Kahata’s sentiments were echoed by striker Michael Olunga who promised Kenyans they are ready to give their best and beat The Cranes.

“We are ready for the friendly and all we request is for our fans to come in large numbers and I know we will not disappoint them,” the Kashiwa Reysol striker told Goal at Kasarani.

“We want to win the game and their support will be very important to help us achieve the target.”

Kenya will use the friendly to gauge their preparedness ahead of their 2021 Afcon qualifying matches against and Togo.