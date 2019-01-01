Harambee Stars' Kahata shelves Simba and hopes he can attract bigger offers after the Afcon

Simba SC have made their interest on the Kenyan international known but the midfielder affirms he will decide on his future after the Afcon

midfielder Francis Kahata has confirmed that he will reveal his next career move after the (Afcon).

Kahata has been linked with Tanzanian champions Simba SC. The former Thika United star has admitted he has met with the Tanzanian club.

"I have had a number of offers and the one from Simba SC is the notable one. They have been chasing my services since last season but I could not have signed with them because I was still under contract with Gor Mahia," Kahata told the Football Federation.

"Yes, we have met with their representatives but I told them it would be good if they allow me to concentrate on the Afcon first before I decide on the next move."

As Kenya features for the sixth time in the continent's premier football competition, Kahata hopes that the bigger stage will help his career.

Article continues below

"I am a free agent now and this is the best time for me to market myself and see if I can get another team outside Kenya that will offer me a chance to face a new challenge. I know if Harambee Stars get positive results it is also a chance for the players to showcase their talents to the watching world," he added.

"I would not want to rush and make decisions now as you never know what God has planned for you ahead. My focus now is solely on Afcon and helping Harambee Stars. After Afcon, I will decide on the next move and will base my judgement on the offers on the table then."

Should Kahata move to the Tanzanian side, he would join his former teammate Meddie Kagere who has extended his stay for another two years.