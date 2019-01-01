Harambee Starlets: Time to apply lessons learned from Olympic qualifiers - Ouma

The tactician will lead the women's national team during a two-week regional competition after falling short against Zambia

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has called on the players to apply the lessons learnt from the Olympic qualifiers at the Cecafa Women's Championship.

were bundled out by Zambia in the fourth round on Monday.

The Cecafa Championship will be held starting from November 16 at the Chamazi Complex but Kenya will play their first match a day later against Ethiopia.

“We didn’t get the results we anticipated in the Olympic Qualifiers but nonetheless, the girls gave a good account of themselves and I must say I am proud of them,” Ouma told the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

“There are a lot of positives to be picked and it’s now time to apply the lessons learnt.”

Harambee Starlets are in Group B alongside , Ethiopia and Djibouti while Group A consists of , Burundi, Zanzibar and South Sudan.

The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals which are expected to be played on November 23.

The third-placed playoff and the final are on November 25.

Harambee Starlets squad:

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu (Eldoret Falcons), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Women)

Defenders: Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian Ladies), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingosi (Eldoret Falcons), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Lucy Akoth ( Women), Wincate Kaari (Gaspo Women), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens).

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi (Gaspo Women), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Corazone Aquino (Vihiga Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women).

Article continues below

Strikers: Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Rasoha Siliya (Kibera Girls Soccer Academy), Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Topister Situma (Vihiga Queens).