Harambee Star Owino makes his case regarding Yanga SC and Simba SC

The veteran centre-back believes the neighbouring country is doing well in football and will not mind playing there if a chance came his way

Harambee Star David Owino has not ruled out the possibility of playing in the Tanzania Mainland League.

The former Gor Mahia centre-back is currently plying his trade with Zambian outfit National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa) Stars, a team he joined at the beginning of the season from Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Zesco) United.

A couple of seasons ago, the 32-year-old was a target for Simba SC but a deal did not materialise and he has explained why.

"Yes Simba wanted me but I was also close to joining a certain team in Europe but things did not go as planned and the deal fell through," Owino told Azam TV.

The experienced defender has lauded the Tanzanian top-tier, insisting they are currently doing well and went on to hint if he gets a good offer he would consider moving there.

"Tanzania are currently doing well, for example, Simba, they have been playing well in the Caf Champions League not only at home but away as well which is not easy," Owino, who is referred to as Calabar, continued.

"Yes, football has developed and Tanzania is just like home [Kenya] and I can play for any team.

"In football, anything can change fast and if it happens that either Yanga or Simba come for me then we will continue from there; but as it stands I have a running contract with Napsa.

"But at the end of the day money talks."

The defender was part of the Pensioners side who eliminated K'Ogalo from the Caf Confederation Cup after a 3-2 aggregate win in a two-legged affair. The Zambian side won the first leg away by a solitary goal before settling for a 2-2 draw in the second leg at home.

Owino is expected to be part of the Harambee Stars squad, who are third in Group G of the qualifiers, scheduled to face Egypt in Nairobi on March 22 before flying out to Lome for their final group tie against bottom-placed Togo on March 30.

Before then, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee will give a chance to local-based players to show what they have to offer in friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania next week.

Harambee Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito), Sam Adisa (Bidco).

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)