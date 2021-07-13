Harambee Star Muguna ditches Gor Mahia for Azam FC - report

The Ice-cream Makers have been chasing the midfielder and they have seemingly been successful in their quest

Azam FC have reportedly sealed the signing of midfielder Kenneth Muguna from Gor Mahia.

The talented Kenya international has been linked with a move away from the reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions after the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. With the 2016 league MVP free to negotiate with other teams, Azam have taken their chance and lured the player to Tanzania.

The 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions have been chasing the 25-year-old for some time, and it seems they have beaten rivals Yanga SC to the signature of the influential midfielder.

What are Azam saying?

"Muguna flew here and we are happy that at last, we have a player whom we have been chasing his signature for the past three years despite strong resistance from Gor Mahia," Azam communications director Zaka Zakazi told Nairobi News.

The Ice-cream Makers are ready to pay the player a total signing fee of $50,000 to complete the deal. The official has confirmed they have handed the player $15,000 to pay the fine Caf after an incident that happened in their continental match away to Napsa Stars.

Muguna, alongside goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, were fined and also banned from playing four Caf matches.

"What is only remaining before he joins us is the release letter from Gor and the proof of payment to Caf. We are aware the deadline to make the payment is Tuesday and have already sorted him out. He will receive the rest of the money once he joins us," Zakazi continued.

"We know of the four-match ban and it is an issue which we weighed before the player committed with us."

Muguna has been influential for the champions in the league and played a key role in helping them qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup after defeating rivals AFC Leopards in the FKF Shield Cup.

Currently, K'Ogalo are fourth on the table with 39 points, and are hoping to topple leaders Tusker FC and successfully retain the crown.