‘Happy’ Tyrell Malacia explains why he joined Man Utd as games stack up for Red Devils

- Dutch defender moved to England in 2022
- Battling for minutes in left-back berth
- Chasing down silverware & top-four finish
WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League giants have found themselves competing on multiple fronts this season, with a top-four challenge approaching its conclusion. Erik ten Hag’s men have also brought a six-year wait for major silverware to a close in the Carabao Cup, while reaching the FA Cup final – where they will face neighbours Manchester City – and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. United have already taken in 55 games during the 2022-23 campaign, with Malacia figuring in 36 of those, but nobody at Old Trafford is complaining about the workload.
WHAT THEY SAID: Netherlands international full-back Malacia has told MUTV of the busy fixture list: “I like it. That's why I wanted to play in this competition [the Premier League] and for a big club. That's what you want to do. Play as many games as possible. So, I'm happy to be here.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have already enjoyed a successful season, and appear destined to be playing Champions League football again in 2023-24, but Malacia insists there can be no letting up from them in the run-in. He added: “There's always work to be done. The manager's always demanding things from us, so that's important. But I think we have to watch our game and make sure we play for the Champions League. We have a lot of quality, so the quality is always there, so that's good. And I think we need that, as a club, as Manchester United, we always need quality.”
WHAT NEXT? United will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Brighton.