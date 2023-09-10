'Hansi Flick is the worst national coach of all time!' - Germany boss slammed by national media following terrible 4-1 defeat to Japan

German newspaper BILD slammed national team head coach Hansi Flick after his side went down 4-1 against Japan on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? As Germany suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Japan in an international friendly, BILD launched a ferocious attack on Flick and even called him the "worst national team coach of all time" while blaming him for destroying the team's self-confidence.

WHAT THEY SAID: On their website, BILD wrote: "Only four wins from the last 17 games and an embarrassing World Cup preliminary round exit in Qatar - Hansi Flick is the worst national coach of all time. Flick has experimented with everything this year. None of his ideas worked on the pitch. And he has taken away the security and self-confidence of the players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Bayern Munich coach has been on the receiving end of severe criticism ever since Germany crashed out of the group stages of the Qatar World Cup last year. With just four wins in their last 17 matches, Flick is running the risk of losing his job before Euro 2024.

WHAT NEXT? Die Mannschaft will be next seen in action against France in a friendly on September 12.