'I don't understand' - Guardiola perplexed by penalty decisions & suggests Liverpool should've had spot-kick against Arsenal

Mitchell Wilks|
Guardiola Man City 2022-23Getty Images
Manchester CityGuardiolaUEFA Champions League

Pep Guardiola has expressed his confusion over the handball rule and suggested Liverpool should've been awarded a penalty against Arsenal on Sunday.

  • City drew with Copenhagen in UCL
  • Had goal ruled out for handball
  • Guardiola puzzled by controversial rulings

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League where Rodri had a goal disallowed for a handball in the build-up, Guardiola was quizzed on his understanding of the rule, to which he responded by referring to other decisions to highlight the inconsistency.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked if he understood the handball rule in his press conference, he answered: "No, we saw what happened in Inter Milan vs Barcelona last week, and Arsenal vs Liverpool with Saliba (*Gabriel) one action in the first half. So, no [I don't understand]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City had a goal chalked off against Copenhagen on Tuesday when the ball dropped down and hit Riyad Mahrez's hand in the build-up to Rodri's superb strike - the latest in a string of inconsistent handball decisions. Liverpool were denied a penalty at the weekend when the ball struck Gabriel's outstretched arm, with officials declaring it was too close for him to avoid the contact.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Rodri Man City Copenhagen 2022-23Getty ImagesPep Guardiola Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Following a goalless draw away in Denmark, City face a trip to Anfield at the weekend to take on a struggling Liverpool in the Premier League.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

10487 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

  • 41%Manchester City
  • 14%Paris Saint-Germain
  • 6%Liverpool
  • 39%Other team
10487 Votes
Play the only 2022/23 game with the UEFA Champions League on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks