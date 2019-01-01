Hamidin discards AFF VP to concentrate on AFC

The FAM president has decided to let go his Vice-President post with Asean Football Federation after managing to secure AFC's executive committee seat

Last Saturday at the 29th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress, Dato' Haji Hamidin bin Mohd Amin was one of three Asean candidates elected to the AFC executive committee and it was a success which has left him considering his other positions.

Just last month, Hamidin won uncontested in the AFF Congress that saw him nailing the Vice-President post. However in light of his recent election success at the higher level AFC, Hamidin has decided the it was one post too many and AFF will now be left to search for an alternative solution.

“In respecting the spirit of solidarity amongst AFF member associations, I have decided to relinquish the vice-presidency of AFF with immediate effect. Following discussions with AFC President, Shaikh Salman and General Sameth, this decision will not only enable me to focus on my responsibilities as an AFC exco member but also pave the way for my counterparts from neighbouring countries to contribute as a vice-president of AFF,” said Hamidin in his press release.

Major General Khiev Sameth is of course the new president of AFF after he took the position following the withdrawal of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah.

Hamidin has always maintained that any move for any post within AFF, AFC or even FIFA would be to help Malaysian football and now with his role with the continental governing body is secured for the term 2019-2023, it remains to be seen what are his plans for the country within that context.

In recent times, Hamidin together with Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) approved the mechanism for naturalisation of players for the national team from the short to the long term. No real methods have been disclosed the public yet and Hamidin may yet seek further assistance from AFC on matters pertaining to this.

