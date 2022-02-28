Chelsea and Liverpool could only be separated by penalties in the EFL Cup final, with Liverpool coming out on top after the Blues' goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his spot-kick over the bar.





Chelsea, who had numerous opportunities during the game, including Christian Pulisic’s shot from a César Azpilicueta pass, which forced a point-blank save from Kelleher, could not find the back of the net.



Pulisic made a hero out of the goalkeeper. He should have no chance of saving that. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 27, 2022



It was the same tale for Liverpool too, with Chelsea goalkeeper, Eduardo Mendy, coming up with a fantastic double save to deny fellow Africans, Naby Keita (from outside the box) and Saido Mane (on the rebound).



Mendy's save had Mane and Salah shook 😵 pic.twitter.com/aOWNVY1u4y — GOAL (@goal) February 27, 2022

Mendy should be trending instead of Mane and Chalobah. That guy is something else!

Best keeper in the world, give him the balon d'or already! 💙💙#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/gq49FEFuY7 — Elon Musk's successor  (@ChukwuemekaNo1) February 27, 2022

With matters dragging on to penalties however, Thomas Tuchel brought on Kepa for Mendy. Kepa would however, fail to save any of the 11 penalties he faced while also missing his spot-kick. This caused the anger of fans to be kindled against him, claiming that he came on to undermine all of Mendy’s hard work.



A very beautiful penalty kick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bWaZnebG0j — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) February 27, 2022

Kepa, The supposed best penalty stopper in the world couldn’t save one out of 11 penalties ? pic.twitter.com/t458F3WMFg — Ugbedeojo #MUFC (@Certifiedopeboi) February 28, 2022

#CHELIV indeed this Kepa guy has gone ahead to show us his Kepabilities and undermining all of #Mendy effort tonight. What a waste.

Kepa #EFLCupFinal #ChelseaFC #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/K0wSwm6REf — Africa's Youngest BILLIONAIRE🇰🇪🇺🇳 (@lindachepkwony6) February 27, 2022

Other fans chose to look back at what Kepa has done in the past, and celebrated him instead.

Chelsea played 4 penalty shootouts in recent times. KEPA win 3…..Appreciate him!!! pic.twitter.com/UYnkmxZ7vk — Adetokunbo (@Adetokunbo29) February 27, 2022



For most of the Liverpool fans, an EFL Cup triumph meant more than just celebration. It was the perfect time to rub it in the face of rivals, bantering them while also piling on the appreciation of their own goalkeeper, Kelleher.

Why is no one appreciating kelleher ??



Scored the decisive penalty for Liverpool to win 💯👏🏾#CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/MKP6l6QJAL — 🇬🇭 Quophi Pending 🇬🇭 (@am_pending) February 27, 2022

Luiz Diaz have been at Liverpool for 28 days and have won more Trophies than MANCHESTER UTD have in 5 Years 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oeJRZifo2x — JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) February 28, 2022

Permit me to re-introduce myself, please. My name is Oge, and I support Liverpool FC. We have won 6 European Cups, 19 League Titles, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 3 Uefa Cups. Thank you. 🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️👅 pic.twitter.com/T3ZVsb0jpl — Dahlia™️ (@OgeMoney_) February 27, 2022

It would not be a modern football final unless fans were complaining about the officiating.



These are clear evidences that they wanted Liverpool to win the cup.



Any Chelsea player will receive a straight red card here.



Look at Keita here. Look at what they picked as offside. pic.twitter.com/kWXF0wwSbK — 👑GBEMISOLA💙 (@QueenOfDBlues) February 27, 2022

They even robbed Mendy the MOTM award yesterday...... English FA is so corrupt pic.twitter.com/KHKw6lWDpX — CFC_HashTag💧 (@EbereCFC) February 28, 2022



With the EFL Cup in the bag, Liverpool will now set their eyes on catching up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race and getting as far as possible in both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, as they chase an improbable quadruple season.



