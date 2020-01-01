Habib Diallo: Senegalese forward joins Strasbourg from Metz

The 25-year-old striker has been signed by the Stade de la Meinau giants from Vincent Hognon’s Maroons

have announced the signing of international Habib Diallo from Metz for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has penned a five-year deal with the Stade Saint-Symphorien outfit who have struggled since the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

A centre-forward, who can also operate as a winger, Diallo has been capped for Senegal at senior level, scoring one goal in four games for the West African giants.

Last season, he scored 12 times in 26 French topflight games having helped the team secure promotion from Ligue 2.

He teams up with Cote d'Ivoire's Lamine Kone, 's Abdul Majeed Waris, 's Idriss Saadi, 's Lebo Mothiba and Mali's Kevin Zohi in Thierry Laurey's squad.

"I am very happy to join Racing for the next five years," Diallo told club website.

“I don't know the city yet but I can't wait to find out. Kader Mangane (the sports coordinator) told me about the fervour of the public and the incredible atmosphere of the Meinau.

“I hope to bring all my qualities to the team. I already know Eiji Kawashima who was my teammate at FC Metz and Ibrahima Sissoko with whom I played in Brest.

“I can't wait to get back into the competition and I hope to score as many goals as possible with Racing.”

In the same vein, club’s president Marc Keller believes the arrival of the Senegalese will provide the team a solution following the Lebo’s long-term injury.

"With Habib's arrival, our [trouble] is now over," said Keller.

“ We are very happy to have been able to finalise his arrival before the end of the transfer period.

“Habib will join the group after the international break and will work with the entire team to help us achieve the goals we have set for ourselves.”

The striker is expected to join the club after the Teranga Lions’ international friendly against and Mauritania. The games would afford Aliou Cisse’s men to prepare for November’s double-header qualification versus Guinea Bissau.

Diallo is expected to make his Strasbourg debut against Olympique on October 18.