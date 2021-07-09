The former Citizens striker would like to see a long-term addition made at Etihad Stadium, but admits the Spurs star could end up in Manchester

Manchester City legend Shaun Goater would like to see Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe give "10 years" to the Premier League champions, but concedes a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane is the "most likely option".

Pep Guardiola is in the market for another goalscorer, with Sergio Aguero having left Etihad Stadium as a free agent to link up with Liga giants Barcelona.

Another No 9 is required, with big-money moves being mooted despite admissions from City that deals worth £100 million-plus ($138m) will be difficult.

What has been said?

Ex-City frontman Goater - speaking in association with FreeSuperTips - told Goal: "If Kane was to come, he would be a quality signing, but when I look at it I think the other two could give us more years.

"Haaland and Mbappe would give you 10 years at the club, but if City are looking out for an out and out forward then all those would be the three on the list.

"It'll be down to whether the cost is right, a few years ago it was rumoured that Kane would end up at City, so I still think there's more of a chance of that happening. I think Kane will be the most likely option compared to Mbappe or Haaland."

Would Kane be the missing piece?

It is understood City have an offer for Kane in the pipeline. His record for Tottenham and England suggests that he would slot seamlessly into the fold under Guardiola and could be the man to help the Citizens end their long wait for Champions League glory.

Goater added: "Yes, a finisher like Kane and the quality around him in a City team, these guys would be able to gel.

"Harry Kane can also drop deep and provide for the wide players and even when he drifts out wide himself, he has a quality cross on him. He would fit in like a perfect piece, we're talking about world class players, so there's no doubt that he would just fit in seamlessly.

"It would be really exciting to have Harry Kane after the Euros and it wouldn't be bad to bring Jack Grealish in as well."

