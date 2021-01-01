'A little bit of Haaland's heart will be in England' - Premier League clubs offered transfer hope by Halle

The former Leeds and Wolves defender, who now forms part of the coaching set-up with Norway's youth teams, can see why speculation is mounting

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have been offered hope in their pursuits of Erling Haaland, with Gunnar Halle admitting that "a little bit of his heart will be in England".

Interest in the 20-year-old frontman continues to build, with a remarkable strike rate being maintained at Borussia Dortmund.

Big-money bids for the hottest of prospects are now being mooted with Premier League sides seemingly leading the chase, and Halle - who is a coach in Norway's youth set-up - concedes the Leeds-born starlet may be considering a return to England.

What has been said?

Former Leeds and Wolves defender Halle, who played alongside Haaland and his father Alf Inge, told the Daily Star when quizzed on the speculation: “It’s difficult to say, with the Spanish and English interest there are so many things now that have to be considered with his agent and everything, and the money of course will be quite a lot!

“I think a little bit of his heart will be in England because his dad was playing there with Leeds and City, but also his connection with Ole Gunnar, so I think his Dad will maybe play a part.”

How will Haaland decide his next move?

There is no guarantee that Haaland will leave Dortmund in the next transfer window, with the German giants keen to keep a prized asset on their books.

That resolve may be tested though, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also said to be keen on buying into obvious potential.

Haaland appears to be approaching an important career crossroads, but Halle insists that finances will play no part in his thinking when it comes to making any big decisions.

Article continues below

He added: “Erling will be thinking about where he can have more success in the way he is playing and not the money, he will get a lot of money anywhere. I think they will see where he can play his best football and where the team and manager can help him - so it’s difficult to say at this moment.”

Haaland is in demand as a remarkable record at Dortmund has seen him hit 49 goals in 51 appearances.

Further reading