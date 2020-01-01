Haaland billed as ‘incredible fit’ for Liverpool as ex-coach Marsch talks up potential of ‘special talent’

The current Red Bull Salzburg coach is tipping a striker he worked with in Austria – and one now at Borussia Dortmund – to reach the very top

Erling Haaland is the kind of “special talent” that could be an “incredible fit” at , says Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch.

The Norwegian teenager continues to take European football by storm in 2019-20, with the 40-goal mark reached in some style.

Those efforts have been spread across spells at Salzburg and , with a high-profile switch to secured in January.

More teams

Haaland’s rise to prominence has been meteoric, with the 19-year-old now considered to be one of the hottest prospects in the world game.

That is seeing him attract plenty of admiring glances from afar, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid continuing to monitor his progress ahead of potential future transfer raids.

Liverpool are also expected to be in the mix if an opportunity ever presents itself to take another prolific presence to Anfield.

Marsch feels Haaland would be a useful addition for the leaders, with every reason to believe that his game would be taken to even greater heights by Jurgen Klopp.

The American tactician told the Blood Red podcast: “He is a very special talent and just when you take his speed, his explosiveness, his size, his power, his technical ability, finishing, he would immediately be in the upper echelon of players in the world.

“But then when you also consider his tactical intelligence, his motivation, his discipline, his desire to improve and grow, then the combination means you have something very unique.

“We are only scratching the surface of the potential for Erling.

“He will continue to do well at Dortmund and I’m not sure how long he’ll be there before it’s time for him to take the next step, but he has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, no doubt.

“It’s another player that Liverpool would be very lucky to have.

Article continues below

“It won’t be cheap, but he loves the explosive style of play and being in open spaces, running in behind defences and being aggressive.

“Just by theory, it fits the way Liverpool plays. He would be an incredible fit.”

Haaland, who is currently nursing a knock picked up in Dortmund’s Der Klassiker clash with , has been widely tipped to follow in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge – who represented , Leeds and in his playing days – by heading to England at some stage in his career.