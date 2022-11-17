Gyan: Ghana legend completes Uefa coaching badge

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has completed his Uefa-B License at the prestigious Wales coaching institution.

Gyan has acquired his Uefa-B License

Ghana legend preparing for life after playing

The 36-year-old is set to begin with coaching clinics

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Black Stars captain enrolled at the Football Association of Wales coaching institution in June and has now completed his badge as he prepares for his post-playing days.

Gyan is yet to officially hang up his boots but he has been out of action for nearly two years after sustaining an injury while featuring for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

Your new UEFA License Coach is here ❤️⚽️, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA , this is just the beginning . January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ultjaj6VwV — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2022

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Your new UEFA License coach is here. Thanks to all who made it possible and a special one to the Wales FA. This is just the beginning, January 2023 coaching clinic loading,” Gyan said via a social media post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Welsh institution has shaped the coaching careers of a number of former players including Manchester City and Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure, now an academy coach at Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Gyan had expressed his desire to return to the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup but his wish for what would have been a fourth appearance at the global tournament did not materialise.

The striker, who is Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 matches, had been the poster boy for the Black Stars in a number of tournaments, most famously the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where he scored three goals, propelling his team to the quarter-finals.

The UEFA-B Licence is one level below the UEFA-A Licence, and allows holders to be head coaches of men's amateur clubs, youth teams up to age 16, and assistant coaches for professional clubs.

WHAT’S NEXT? Gyan has been one of the key supporters of the Black Stars and will lead fans in supporting the national team when they begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24.