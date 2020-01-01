Gwambina FC surely know what to do against Simba SC - Novatus

The debutants will face the reigning champions as they hope to register a first win since the league started early in September

Gwambina FC head coach Flugence Novatus has stated his side know what they must do against Mainland giants Simba SC.

The debutants will be hosted at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday by the champions for the fourth match of the season. After having a good campaign in the First Division League (FDL) in the 2019/20 season, Gwambina have struggled in the top-tier as they possess just a point from a 0-0 draw against Kagera Sugar.

They have lost against Biashara United and Ruvu Shooting with 1-0 margins and the game against Wekundu wa Msimbazi could have not come at a better time.

“We need to just play our game and make sure we collect maximum points. We are going to play a big team with a huge following but we surely know what we need to do,” Novatus told IPP Media.

“We are in our preparations for Simba on Saturday and we are ready for them despite the fact we know they enjoy very good players.”

The tactician admitted mistakes were done during their previous tie and he is hopeful the same will not be repeated in Dar es Salaam.

“During our game against Ruvu Shooting, we committed some mistakes and I have been working on them since then,” he concluded. “My main aim is to rectify the mistakes well before we face Simba."

On his part, Simba’s head coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he is aware the debutants would come hungry for points and will be ready to shock the champions.

“We have prepared well as we give each of our matches the prominence they deserve. I know Gwambina will be eager to prove their worth and make the game tough but I trust my squad,” Vandenbroeck said.

The match will be very important for both sides to win in order to get their respective campaigns right on track.

Simba have seven points and will need a win to come close to Azam FC and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) who have had a good start as they have not dropped points.

All eyes will be on Vandenbroeck on whether he will field Meddie Kagere to start as he did against Biashara United.