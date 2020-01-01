Gwambina FC, Biashara United players fined, banned by TPLB for fighting

Namungo FC have also been warned after breaking the rules regarding their jersey numbering in the top-tier

Gwambina FC player Salum Kipaga and his counterpart from Biashara Mara United Hamadi Waziri Tajiri have been banned for three matches each and fined for fighting when the two teams met in the Mainland League match.

The two teams met for the first time on September 6 and Kelvin Friday managed to get the only goal of the match to give the Musoma-based side maximum points. However, the two players engaged in the aforementioned unsporting activity and disciplinary measures have been taken.

"Salum Kipaga and Hamadi Waziri Tajiri of Gwambina FC and Biashara United respectively have been suspended from playing in the next three matches," the Tanzania Board (TPLB) communicated in a statement to the public.

More teams

"The duo will also be fined Tsh. 500,000 for fighting in the match between Biashara and Gwambina."

The Francis Baraza-led charges have also been asked to explain the incidents by the ball boys who hid the balls after the home team got the opening goal.

As a result, there were extended breaks caused by lack of cooperation by the ball boys.

"The Biashara management should ensure all their responsibilities when at home, are executed well. There should not be a repeat of what the ball boys did; reducing the number of balls in the match and intentionally delaying restarts after the home team scored in the 88th minute.

"The TPLB management also demanded a written explanation to explain why the ball boys acted as explained above."

Meanwhile, Namungo FC have been warned for fielding players with jersey numbers exceeding 60.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) rules and regulations allow jersey numbers to be 60 and below. However, in the match against Coastal Union, which the hosts won 1-0, there were two players who did not observe the rule.

Article continues below

"Namungo have been given a stern warning after fielding two players with jersey numbers exceeding 60," read a statement from the TPLB and obtained by Goal.

"Haruna Shamte and Shiza Ramadhani Kichuya wore jerseys printed 88 and 77 respectively.

Namungo have also been warned for reaching the venue late.