Gwambina coach Badru irked by goal conceded against Simba SC

The debutants will now focus on their next assignment against Mwadui hoping to bag maximum points

Gwambina FC head coach Mohamed Badru was irked with the mistake his charges made that led to the goal for Simba SC in their Tanzania Mainland League assignment on Saturday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi assistant captain Mohamed Hussein was the hero for his team as his 30-yard screamer flew past the custodian in the 28th minute. It proved to be the only goal in the match played in Misungwi.

"I was not happy with the mistake that led to the goal; I had warned my players against back passes and it is from the same mistake we conceded a goal," Badru told Goal.

"It is the reason why I told Yusuf Dunia to warm but after the culprit rectified, I decided not to substitute him. It is a norm, when playing against a better team, if you make one mistake, you will be punished.

"That is what we did, we gave out possession from a back pass, then [Hussein] controlled it and scored. The game has ended with one costly mistake and the best team in Tanzania has capitalised on it."

Despite the loss, the youthful tactician was happy with the display by his players ahead of their next assignment against Mwadui at the same venue.

[Simba] have walked home with maximum points, I have now to focus on the forthcoming assignment. But with the display we have put, I believe Gwambina will finish the season in a good position," he continued.

"Despite playing against a team on a higher level as compared to us, I am satisfied with what my players have done. When we will play teams on the same level with us, we will get the needed points to stay in the league."

Currently, the debutants are 12th on the table with 30 points. They have managed to get seven wins, nine draws, and 10 losses from the 26 matches they have played.

They have scored 24 goals and conceded 27 in the process.

Gwambina will next face the Shinyanga-based side, who are placed at the bottom of the table with 16 points from four wins, as many draws, and 19 losses from the 27 games they have played