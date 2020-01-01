Gueye: I'm working to regain the level displayed against Real Madrid

The PSG midfielder is hoping to return to his top form having recently recovered from a hamstring injury

Idrissa Gueye admitted his recent dip in form but aims to return to the level he was when PSG cruised to a 3-0 win over back in September.

A few months ago, the international ran the show in the middle of the park as Thomas Tuchel's side kicked off their campaign with a comfortable victory over the Spanish giants.

Gueye who moved to Paris from in the summer, has recently battled his share of injuries and he has his sights on regaining his form for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old had a busy summer with Senegal at the 2019 and also missed the Parisians' pre-season training.

"It's true that since the match against Real Madrid, people have seen what I was capable of and to what level I could get. Obviously, I'm even more expectant (after that match)," Gueye told RMC Sport.

"I've been trying, since that game, to work to get back to that level.

"It's true that injuries have slowed me down, maybe there's a bit of fatigue with the African Cup of Nations, I did not have a preparation.

Article continues below

"But we're not searching for excuses, we try to work, to stay focus and help the team as much as possible."

The combative midfielder will be looking to make his 14th league appearance when PSG visit for Sunday's fixture.

They sit at the top of the French top-flight log with an eight-point lead after 20 games.