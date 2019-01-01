'Guardiola to Juventus? I would never allow it!' - Oasis icon Noel Gallagher hoping Pep stays for the long haul

The former Barca boss won't be leaving the Etihad any time soon if the rockstar has anything to do with it

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has joked that Pep Guardiola will never be allowed to leave for as the guitarist himself would never allow it.

Guardiola's arrival at in Egnland preceded a shift in style at the Etihad, with the Catalan coach's free-flowing, possession-based attacking football a delight for the eyes of the City faithful.

To date, Guardiola has won the and is on course to win a second this season, two Carabao Cups and the FA Community Shield while in the dugout at Eastlands.

Naturally, with the highly-rated trainer widely believed to be amongst the best managers of all time, links to Europe's other elite clubs are par for the course.

And Gallagher, a well-know City fan who is currently promoting the release of his new single 'Black Star Dancing', was asked if he could see the former Barca boss take the reigns in Turin.

“Guardiola to Juventus? It will never happen – I won't allow it!” Gallagher told the Protagonisti show on RTL 102.5. “Guardiola is a great guy, a great coach and a nice person. He's a great guy.”

Despite City's awe-inspiring brand of football, the English champions were dumped out of the at the quarter-final stage in a classic battle with .

Guardiola's charges had been counted amongst the favourites to lift the coveted trophy before that result, and Gallagher feels there is not much more his boyhood club can do to seal European glory.

“What's missing to win the Champions League? A little bit of luck, but there's always next year,” the 51-year-old said. “We don't have to do it now.

“Every season I always check to see which city will host the final of the Champions League. If it's in, say, I don't know, Azerbaijan, I would say we don't need to win it.

“But if it's in Rome, we have to win. So the next time the final is in Rome we will win.”