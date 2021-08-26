Guardiola, Solskjaer and the winners and losers of the Champions League draw

The group stage has thrown up some intriguing matches including Messi's PSG facing Man City and Juventus clashing with holders Chelsea

With so many huge European clubs missing from the top pots, this season's Champions League group-stage draw was always going to throw up some interesting match-ups.

There remains the tantalising possibility of a clash between Paris Saint-Germain's new superstar signing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo should the Juventus forward get his wish and move to Manchester City.

Here, Goal takes a look at the winners and losers from Thursday's draw in Istanbul.

Winner: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Question marks remain over the Manchester United manager's ability on the big stage, but he has a great opportunity to show the quality of his side in Europe this season.

Last season they failed to make it out of a group with PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir after surprisingly losing in Turkey. This time, Solskjaer's side have been drawn against Villarreal - the weakest side from the top pot, although they did shock United in last season's Europa League final - as well as Atalanta and Young Boys.

United have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals only twice in the last 10 years and have never gone any further in that time, but they at least have a good chance of topping Group D given the quality in their side.

Winner: Erling Haaland

The hottest striker in Europe has been handed a golden opportunity to add even more to his fearsome reputation with Borussia Dortmund's relatively kind draw that sees them face Sporting CP, Ajax and Besiktas.

Haaland scored 10 goals from his first six appearances in last season's Champions League and only failed to find the net in the quarter-final defeat to Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has already scored five goals and made three assists from his four appearances in an intimidating start to the season for Dortmund.

A host of European giants are monitoring his availability and more quality performances on the biggest stage would only add to the clamour for his signature.

Winner: Florentino Perez

It was less than six months ago that the Real Madrid president attempted to launch a rival competition to the Champions League but now his side have a great chance of progressing through the group stage easily and perhaps adding to their record total of 13 European Cups.

Perez still wants to be part of a new European Super League that effectively closes the door to many new sides qualifying for what should be Europe's leading competition.

If Perez wants to know what it's like playing the same select few sides season after season, he has, in some ways, got what he wished for. Madrid will be playing Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk, just like last year, as well as Moldovan new boys Sheriff Tiraspol.

Madrid reached the semi-finals under Zinedine Zidane last year and the same result might represent a good finish this year under Carlo Ancelotti unless they manage to add Kylian Mbappe before the transfer window closes, a signing which could help them go all the way.

Loser: Barcelona

Barcelona will be playing Champions League football without Lionel Messi for the first time in 15 years and their chances of progression without the iconic forward have not been made easy.

Ronald Koeman's side have been drawn against German giants Bayern Munich, the team who inflicted that humiliating 8-2 defeat in 2020 that saw Messi trudge away from the pitch in despair.

The Catalan giants' chances of taking top spot and the crucial seeded position for the knockout stages look difficult but concentrating on qualification may be more important.

Portuguese side Benfica and Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv also stand in Barca's way and, after falling from Europe's elite after crushing defeats to PSG, Bayern and Liverpool in recent years, it is not going to be easy to progress.

Loser: Pep Guardiola

It will be more than 10 years since the Catalan coach last secured the Champions League trophy when the final takes place in St Petersburg in May and, with each passing season, the pressure grows on him to win it again.

Last season was the closest he came when his Manchester City side were beaten by Chelsea in the final in Porto.

Guardiola was brought to the club to win the biggest trophy in the game but his mission this season has not been made straightforward with a difficult Group A draw.

City will come up against the mighty PSG, strengthened by the arrival not only of Messi, but of Gigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Ashraf Hakimi, and boasting the talents of Neymar and - for now - Mbappe.

They will also square up against Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig in a draw that is considerably harder than the comfortable groups they have been handed in recent years.

Loser: Juventus

The Old Lady failed to qualify as Italian champions for the first time in nine years and they were unlucky to be handed the toughest side from the top pot.

Juventus will face current holders Chelsea, led by former Inter striker Romelu Lukaku - who was instrumental in ending Juve's monopoly on the Serie A title.

They have yet to win the trophy this century and it has become an obsession since re-establishing themselves as the dominant force in Italy.

But for the first time in a while, getting out of the group looks trickier than it has ever been, with Zenit and Malmo looking to advance at the Bianconeri's expense.

The future of Ronaldo, meanwhile, hangs in the balance.