Guardiola not relishing Man City rebuild ahead of big summer transfer window

The Blues boss is not expecting to be busy in January, but concedes that work will need to be done at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season

Pep Guardiola says the challenge of rebuilding does not excite him, with the Blues already planning for a big summer of recruitment.

Since the Catalan coach arrived at the Etihad Stadium, big money has been invested in a star-studded squad.

Spending has been reined in during recent windows, with only minor tweaks being made.

Further additions will, however, be required in the near future, with City yet to fill the defensive void created by Vincent Kompany’s departure in 2019.

They are also set to see David Silva depart at the end of his contract, while Fernandinho is yet to commit to fresh terms.

Another frontman will also be needed at some stage, with Sergio Aguero now 31 years of age, and Guardiola has to start thinking long-term.

He has told Sky Sports: "In the summer, we will have time to [add new players]. We have some ideas but also [it depends] on the players,.

"The players you believe you want to stay might knock on the door and say 'I want to leave'. So that is going to happen at the end of the season."

Having built one dominant side in Manchester, with an historic domestic treble secured in 2018-19, Guardiola now has the opportunity to piece together another.

Pressed on whether he is looking forward to that challenge, the former and boss said: “No. I was excited to build the team when I arrived, when we had to do a lot of changes.

“Now, we have to do it again but in an absolutely different way.”

Guardiola has found a place for English talent within his City squad, with the likes of Raheem Sterling thriving under his guidance, and he expects big things from the Three Lions over the coming years.

He added: “When you see the English national team, you say 'wow, what a team'.

“Gareth (Southgate) has incredible solutions at the back, in the middle and up front. They are a fantastic group and generation of football players.

“English football is getting better and better every season. I think English football has to be so proud about the quality of football they play and the players they have. It is nice to watch a game.

“From holding midfield to up front, you say 'wow'. There are 12 or 14 players who could play in the important teams in Europe without a problem.

“They have fantastic players and talented young players for the next decade.

“If they take care of themselves, they can have big success for English football for the next decade.”