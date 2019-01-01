Guardiola: Man City are in perfect shape to fight for historic quadruple
Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side are in perfect shape to become the first English side to win a quadruple.
City have already lifted the Carabao Cup, while they will face Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-final and also take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final.
Guardiola's side return to Premier League action this weekend, facing relegation-threatened Fulham on Saturday before Liverpool – two points ahead of City but having played one game more – face Tottenham on Sunday.
The City boss has often been reluctant to speak about the possibility of a quadruple this season but with the feat becoming more realistic, he has admitted his side are in perfect shape to make history.
“It is what it is, it’s perfect,” Guardiola said of his side's position as the calendar nears April.
"We are privileged to be in all the competitions almost at the beginning of April and to fight for the title. It’s an incredible experience.
“I don’t know how many teams in Premier League history have been in this position fighting for four titles. We are and it’s nice and it’s good.
“I think they are fresh mentally and in the legs and we are going to try."
City are in a tight race with Liverpool for the Premier League championship, as they aim to become the first team to retain their title since Manchester United in 2007-08 and 2008-09.
Guardiola though, is insisting that his side can't worry too much about Liverpool's results, with the two sides still fighting for honours both in England and Europe.
"My experience is not to look at the neighbour (Liverpool) too much because it's a huge mistake," Guardiola said.
"They're in the Champions League as well but when you look at them you can be distracted, then maybe you are the first to drop points."