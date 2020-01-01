Guardiola and Baggio made things simple - Stephen Appiah on his time at Brescia

The Ghanaian midfielder featured for the Little Swallows alongside the legendary Italian forward and the former Spanish midfielder

Stephen Appiah has spoken about the impact Roberto Baggio and Pep Guardiola had at Brescia, claiming they "made things simple".

The 39-year old Ghanaian moved to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti ahead of the 2002-2003 season on loan from .

While there, he met Baggio and Guardiola who were in the twilight of their careers.

Baggio had already played for the likes of , , Milan and before wrapping up his career at Brescia.

For Guardiola, he was famous for was his 11-year association with , where he won six titles and the European Cup (now ) in 1992.

Pep has found further success at managerial level winning 30 trophies in spells with Barcelona, and , making him one of the most decorated managers of all time.

"Brescia was the best season in my career because Brescia was a small team and when I joined them we placed sixth in the league," Appiah told Joy FM.

"Nobody expected us to do so well. I had the chance to play with Guardiola and Baggio.

"I scored eight goals in the 2002-2003 season with Brescia because when you are playing with Guardiola and Baggio, they make things simple for you."

After Appiah's time at Brescia was over. He moved to Juventus playing 69 times in all competitions and scoring three goals with one assist.

He, however, explained that his time in Turin was cut short because of his decision to represent at the 2004 Olympics in Athens which the club was against.

The Black Meteors finished third in Group B behind and .

"I was invited to the Juventus office and they said they didn’t want me to go for the Olympics," Appiah continued.

"I went to Athens and that was the end of my Juventus career.”

After his two-year stint with Juve, Appiah moved to to play for between 2005 and 2008, making 90 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists.

He won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Super Cup in 2007.

Appiah returned to Italy to play for Cesena and , making a combined 17 appearances, before ending his career at Vojvodina in in 2012.