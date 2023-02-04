Man City boss Guardiola adds new wonderkid signing Maximo Perrone to his Champions League squad

Pep Guardiola has named new January signing Maximo Perrone in his 23-man Manchester City squad for the Champions League knockout stages.

Perrone included in UCL squad

Joined Manchester City in January

Replaces Cancelo in roster

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Premier League champions signed the 20-year-old midfielder from Velez Sarsfield for around £8 million ($10m) and he has immediately taken his place in their Champions League squad. Perrone replaces full-back Joao Cancelo, who left the club to join Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Citizens have followed Perrone since he enjoyed an eye-catching first season in the first team at Velez Sarsfield. They take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on February 22.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.