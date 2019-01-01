GTBank: Vote for Tanzania's greatest moment

Goal, in partnership with GTBank, is asking you to vote for your greatest moment of the Tanzanian national team. We have selected two to choose from

From a football perspective, are considered a relatively small team in terms of their success on the African continent.

However, the Taifa Stars have a few moments they would consider the greatest in the history of the national team, especially in recent years, when they have managed to upset the odds.

Goal has picked two of the Taifa Stars' highlights over the years and is asking you to vote for your GTBank greatest moment.

MOMENT ONE

Top of the list is Tanzania's qualification to the 32nd edition of Africa's premier competition.

The Taifa Stars booked their spot in the finals for the first time in 39 years when they hammered 3-0 on the final day of their qualifying campaign.

Tanzania needed to beat Uganda and hope Cape Verde Island hold Lesotho in the other match.

That is exactly what happened as goals from Simon Msuva, Erasto Nyoni, and Aggrey Morris all netted to seal Taifa Stars' qualification to the biennial championships.

To those Tanzanian fans who were born after 1980, this was one of the greatest moments achieved by their national team.

MOMENT TWO

Our second moment goes to the class of 1980, who took Tanzania to their highest world rankings in 1979, on their way to the 1980 continental tournament.

After qualifying for Africa's premier competition, Tanzania managed to hold Cote d'Ivoire to a 1-1 draw, their best result in the competition to date, and Tanzanians continue to embrace this special result to this day.

Of the two events we picked, which one makes your greatest moment for Tanzania?

Cast your vote right now!

This content is brought to you by GTBank.