GTBank: Msuva's goal or Samatta's strike against Kenya for Tanzania's greatest goal?

The Taifa Stars have scored many goals which would go down as the greatest to Tanzania fans, but Goal has picked two which stood out

When sealed their qualification to this year's Africa showpiece, there was jubilation and excitement around the country, and the goals they scored during their qualifying campaign helped them book their place in the tournament.

They may have not gone far, having crashed out of the competition at the Group Stage.

However, the two goals which they scored would go down as the greatest for many years to come, after their return to the continental stage in almost four decades.

These are Tanzania's greatest ever goals in the African tournament.

GOAL ONE

Our first pick is definitely Tanzania's first goal at the 2019 games, which was scored by Simon Msuva.

What makes this goal special is the build-up to it. Mbwana Samatta dribbled past two defenders before his ferocious shot was parried back into play by Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Msuva was in the right place at the right time to score the team's first goal at the continental tournament since 1980.

There is no doubt Msuva's name will be remembered for years to come, just like how Siphiwe Tshabalala's name is still connected to the 2010 Fifa World Cup, where he scored 's opening goal of the tournament on home soil.

Moreover, the goal remains the tournament's second-fastest goal after Mikael Pote's second-minute strike in the game between Benin and .

Msuva's goal came six minutes into the encounter against , who rallied to eventually win the match 3-2.

GOAL TWO

Our second pick goes to Samatta for his 40th-minute goal against the Harambee Stars in the same match.

The Tanzania captain took advantage of Kenya's sloppy defending as he forced Matasi out of position before restoring his team's lead in style.

Samatta's goal came a minute after Michael Olunga had scored the equaliser for the Harambee Stars.

So, which goal was Tanzania's greatest? Msuva's goal for Tanzania vs. Kenya or Samatta's goal 40th-minute strike against the same opponents?

