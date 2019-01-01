GTBank: Mrisho Ngasa voted Tanzania’s greatest player

In a recent poll Goal ran in partnership with GTBank, an overwhelming majority of readers believe that Mrisho Ngasa is Tanzania’s greatest footballer

may have not done as well as they had hoped on their return to the continental stage, but their fans are firmly behind their current crop of players.

Taifa Stars were knocked out of Africa's premier competition after suffering three consecutive defeats, but there’s one player who continues to be close to the hearts of many in Tanzania.

Young Africans forward Mrisho Ngasa is considered the greatest footballer to have come out of the country by the majority of Goal readers.

64.28 percent of the votes cast on the Goal Africa Facebook page voted for Ngasa as Tanzania’s greatest player.

Ngasa is also Taifa Stars’ most capped player with 100 international matches under his belt.

The 30-year-old attacker is also Tanzania’s all-time top scorer with 25 international goals since making his debut in 2005.

He beat both Mbawana Samatta and Simon Msuva to the accolade in our poll.

Samatta, who is Taifa Stars' captain, led the team at the ongoing continental competition; the first player to have done this since Tanzania last qualified in 1980, almost four decades ago.

Msuva, on the other hand, scored Tanzania’s first goal at this year’s tournament; emulating Juma Mkambi, who scored the team’s first goal at the 1980 games in .

However, Msuva didn’t get a single vote from the readers while Samatta came second behind Ngasa with 32.14 percent of the votes cast.

