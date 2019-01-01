GTBank Moment of the Match - Kenya v Tanzania

The East African Derby was arguably the most entertaining game of the competition so far. We highlight the GTBank Tanzania Moment of the Match

beat neighbours 3-2 in an epic showdown in Africa's premier tournament at 30 June Stadium on Thursday night.

The advantage kept swinging from one team to another in this amazing match. Our moment of the match for Tanzania was when they went back ahead in the game, just a minute after Harambee Stars equalised.

The Moment of Match was in the 40th minute when Mbwana Samatta displayed outstanding close control to take the ball away from Kenya keeper Patrick Matasi. After creating space for himself he then unleashed a great shot into the net to give Tanzania a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately for Samatta's team, Kenya dramatically turned the game around in the second half.

You can watch the Moment of the Match, in our special animation here: