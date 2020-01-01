GSM Managing Director Said assures Yanga SC players of full salaries

The sponsors for the Wananchi has given a reason why they are ready to play their financial obligations fully despite revenue going down

GSM managing director Hersi Said has explained why Yanga SC players are not going to suffer pay cuts despite reduced actions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GSM is Yanga's main sponsor and Said has shed light on the need for them to remain committed to their financial obligations towards the club during this time.

“Things are tight and we must also remain sincere that business has gone down incredibly,” Said told Azam TV.

“Players have been directly affected and clubs have no revenues from their direct sources now and even the sponsors have seen their revenues go down.

“But if we say the players should not be paid fully, how are they going to survive?

"We have been affected because we may have not financially planned to encounter this kind of an environment but we have to pretend blind and do our part.

“The players almost depend 100% on salaries and if they are not paid, they will actually find themselves in very bad situations.”

The official attempted to explain why established European clubs can afford to convince their players to accept salary reductions and why it cannot be implemented at Yanga and other clubs in Africa.

“They are doing that because the level of their players' salaries is very high and they also have huge sources of revenues,” explained Said.

“At our level, we are not paying as much salaries as they do. , and have proposed pay cuts of up to 20% but professional footballers like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann are the kind of players who will see their salaries slashed.

“And the remaining percentage of their salaries still remains huge amount than many people actually know.

“Our players are not at the level of being paid 200 or 300 million shillings in weeks.”

He also revealed a new contract they have entered with Wananchi in order to boost revenue.

“We have signed another contract with Yanga around the merchandise and such-like products that will be implemented in the year 2021. This year we signed a contract of only manufacturing jerseys and in the coming year, we have got other products coming,” he concluded.

“All these are aimed at increasing revenue for the club and the sponsors.”