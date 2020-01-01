GSM explains concept behind Yanga SC’s new 2020/21 jersey

According to the official, they were influenced by a variety of issues including the African culture in designing the latest colours

Yanga SC's partner GSM's investment director Hersi Said has explained the concept behind their new home and away jerseys.

Said revealed the new kits have been influenced by African culture and that they will be unveiling jerseys based on different concepts ahead of every season.

“Every year we will be launching a jersey with a concept. We will not be just launching a jersey for the sake of having it green and yellow only, no. Concepts will be our guiding principle,” Said told Azam TV.

More teams

“There is the main reason why we design our jerseys in a particular manner. We all understand that Yanga are a team for the people and for that reason, the design of the new jersey is in line with the concept of a belonging to the people.

“It is in line with African culture and specifically the Tanzanian culture. We have launched our home and away kits and later on, we are going to launch the third kit.”

Meanwhile, head coach Zlatko Krmpotic has revealed he might be forced to draft new players Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda against Mbeya City on Sunday.

The former AS Vita duo did not start during Yanga’s season-opening match against Prisons which ended in a draw last weekend.

“I have not been here for a long time but during our opening match [Tuisila] Kisinda and [Mukoko] Tonombe played as they were told to in the second half,” the former Zesco United coach told Mwanaspoti.

“What they showed during the Prisons match has also been seen in our subsequent training sessions. I can simply say they are good.

“What they have shown so far can even push me to include them in the starting line-up for our next match so that we can easily fight for a good result and not like what we got in the previous tie.

Article continues below

“My target is to give chances to every player that shows hard work and readiness. This will be good as it will help us get points regardless of how many goals we can score at a given match.”

After the Mbeya match, Yanga will face Kagera Sugar, Mtibwa Sugar and Coastal Union in subsequent ties.