Greenwood reveals how Solskjaer has told him 'many times' about 1999 Man Utd super-sub heroics

The talented teenager is looking to nail down a starting berth for the Red Devils, but will always be ready to step off the bench when required

Mason Greenwood is happy to be a super sub for Manchester United when required, with the 19-year-old having the perfect mentor for that role in 1999 Treble winner Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A highly-rated graduate of the Old Trafford academy system admits that he has heard the story of his manager's heroics in a thrilling Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich "many times".

He is now in the process of trying to create his own legacy with the Red Devils, with that quest often requiring him to provide similar levels of inspiration from the bench.

Greenwood has told United's official website of following in Solskjaer's footsteps: “Ole has told the story many times [about being a substitute] and I've watched it [the 1999 Champions League final] so I can never, ever forget that!

"He [Ole] was always ready, he always told me. We got told about it in the youth team, and I'm sure they still talk about it to this day.”

The talented teenager is already a senior England international and has registered 24 goals for United through 95 appearances.

The most recent of those came in a 3-1 win over Spurs when, in an 18-minute cameo, he scored one and made another as Jose Mourinho's men were toppled in north London.

"I was very happy [after the game]," Greenwood added.

"Obviously you've got to be ready when you're on the bench. You never know when you can come on and that's what I was waiting for.

"I got told to come on and just wanted to go out there and do the best I could and, obviously, I provided two goals with an assist and a goal, and I was very proud of that."

Greenwood's efforts in 2020-21 have helped to keep United in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Europa League glory.

He is determined to help Solskjaer's side to tangible success, with the Red Devils having waited four long years to get their hands on a major trophy.

Greenwood added on his ambition, with the second leg of a continental quarter-final clash with Granada set to be taken in on Thursday: “I'd love to win silverware.

"I've been dreaming of that for a long time, since being a kid at United. To win some silverware and to bring it back to United would be a good feeling."

