Greenwood hands Man Utd another injury headache as he withdraws from England U21 squad

The 18-year-old forward had been hoping to add his collection of caps during the international break, but has been forced to return to Old Trafford

Mason Greenwood has added to the injury headache being endured by by pulling out of the latest U21 squad.

The 18-year-old will play no part for Aidy Boothroyd’s side in upcoming fixtures against Slovenia and .

He has been forced to return to Old Trafford after picking up a back complaint.

Greenwood did manage to make it off the bench for United in their latest outing, as he was introduced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The hope was that he would get further minutes under his belt during the international break.

Greenwood currently has two U21 caps to his name, but will now spend the next two weeks with his club.

Article continues below

United will be hoping that an untimely knock is not too serious as their next game is set to see them play host to arch-rivals .

A statement released by the club said of Greenwood: “He will remain at the Aon Training Complex in advance of the Reds' next outing, against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday 20 October.”

More to follow…