Grealish's decision-making 'excellent' against Man Utd, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Jack Grealish's decision-making in the 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday was "excellent" as the forward continues to take the "next step" in his development.

While Grealish did not have any goal involvements in the victory, he was a regular threat dribbling down the left wing, and his coach has noticed his ability to accurately determine when to go himself and when to lay off for a team-mate.

Manchester City extended their Premier League lead over Liverpool back to six points with the result over their cross-town rival Red Devils.

What has been said?

"He was excellent," Guardiola said of Grealish to BBC Sport. "[At one] moment he will understand in the final third, 'this ball is from me'. He is very generous.

"When you see Phil [Foden] and Riyad [Mahrez] in that moment, it is their ball. This is the next step for Jack, but in terms of decision-making, and using players in space, he was exceptional."

Grealish's record in 2021-22

The former Aston Villa star has delivered four goals and three assists in all competitions this campaign.

Despite less end product than may have been expected from him, Guardiola has continued to turn his direction amid a heated title race, and he has shown signs of improvement in recent months.

Last week, for example, he scored in the FA Cup after latching on to a superb pass from Phil Foden.

