‘Grealish may be better fit for Man Utd than Pogba’ – Owen feels Solskjaer should cash in on French star

The former Red Devils striker believes the impact made by Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford could make a World Cup-winning midfielder disposable

Jack Grealish may be a better fit for than Paul Pogba, claims Michael Owen, with the Red Devils advised to open themselves up to offers for a World Cup winner.

Transfer talk is raging once again at Old Trafford, with comings and goings aplenty being mooted ahead of the next window.

Much of that speculation has focused on Pogba and Grealish, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having some big decisions to make.

He has expressed excitement at the potential of a new midfield pairing that could see a international thrive alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes.

The United boss is, however, said to be in the market for added creativity, with Grealish figuring prominently on that wish list.

Playing the 2019-20 campaign to a finish should allow Solskjaer to finalise his recruitment plans, with a fit-again Pogba set to be given another chance to prove his worth.

Former United striker Owen told Productions on the posers facing those at the Theatre of Dreams: “That’s going to be probably the most fascinating thing when they come back, whether he puts them both [Pogba and Fernandes] in the same team.

“I think it’s taken a huge bit of pressure off him that Fernandes has done fantastically well. Now he doesn’t necessarily have to put Pogba in straightaway because there’s going to be questions about whether they can play together.

“It might also accelerate the departure of Pogba now Fernandes is a brilliant player because all of a sudden, when you’re watching Manchester United you’re missing someone with creativity, you’re missing someone with vision but now since Fernandes has come in you’re not missing any of that.”

Owen added on Pogba and why moving the 27-year-old on could prove to be the best course of action: “Now he [Pogba] might just be dispensable if they get a big bid.

“If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would get big money bearing in mind they’ve got Fernandes now and then you could go and invest in someone like Grealish.

“He might have the style that compliments Manchester United better than Pogba does at the moment”

With a green light having been given for Premier League action to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic, United will be back in action on June 19 when they take in a meeting with Tottenham.