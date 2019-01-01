Grady Diangana nets brace on West Bromwich Albion debut

The 21-year-old hit the ground running in his maiden appearance for the Baggies, helping Slaven Bilic’s men claim their second win of the season

Grady Diangana scored twice in his Championship debut appearance for West Bromwich Albion in their 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

The Congolese-born English forward joined the Baggies on loan from side this month.

Diangana was handed his maiden appearance by manager Slaven Bilic as a second-half substitute against the Hatters and made an impactful showing, helping his side claim the maximum points at Kenilworth Road.

made a sloppy start to the game when Harry Cornick put the League One champions in front in the 15th minutes of the tie.

After the restart, Diangana brought back his side into contention with his 48th-minute effort after benefitting from Filip Krovinovic’s assist.

In the 51st minute, the 21-year-old forward struck again which proved to be the match-winning goal to help the Baggies edge past Luton.

international Semi Ajayi, who also teamed up with West Brom this summer, made his fourth appearance for the side and featured for the duration of the game.

Diangana will hope to start when West Brom take on Reading in their next league game on Wednesday.