Grace Chanda headlines Zambia provisional squad for Cosafa Women's Cup

Ahead of the regional event, the forward is among the 28 players invited for the upcoming international outing in South Africa

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape has named Zesco forward Grace Chanda in his provisional 28-woman home-based squad for this year's Cosafa Women's Cup in .

The 2020 edition of the regional competition was due to be held in August in Port Elizabeth, but the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay until October 19-31, which is still subjected to Covid-19-related changes.

Now, Mwape's Zambia – who defeated to qualify for the first time to the Olympic Games in Tokyo - will open camp on September 27, with a team mix of youth and experienced players.

Chanda, who finished as the African Olympic Women's qualifier top scorer with eight goals, is joined in the preliminary squad by Misozi Zulu, Hazel Nali, Mary Mwakapila and Ireene Lungu.

Zesco's Thandiwe Ndhlovu, Green Buffaloes’ Maylan Mulenga, Red Arrows' Mary Manbwe and Bauleni United Sports Academy's Salome Phiri were among the U20 players included in the squad.

The camping will also help the last year's runners-up intensify their preparation for the international double-header clashes with scheduled for November 28 and December 2 in Santiago.

The Copper Queens are yet to play a game since March, since they made history on the continent at the expense of Central African side Cameroon, claiming the Olympic ticket for the first time.

Mwape will aim to replicate their Olympic qualifier form in securing a Cosafa triumph for the first time after finishing as the runners-up last year following a 1-0 defeat to hosts South Africa.

FULL SQUAD



GOALKEEPERS: Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco), Natasha Chanda (National Assembly)

DEFENDERS: Anita Mulenga, Agness Musesa, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Memory Nthala (Green Buffaloes), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Khosa, Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Eagles), Jackline Nkole (Indeni),

MIDFIELDERS: Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireene Lungu, Mary Mwakapila, Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes) Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni), Thandiwe Ndhlovu (Zesco), Amira Njovu, Tryness Changwe (Green Eagles), Misozi Zulu (Indeni)

STRIKERS: Grace Chanda (Zesco), Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Mary Mambwe (Red Arrows), Salome Phiri ( Bauleni )