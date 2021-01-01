Government to TFF & TPLB: Set a date for cancelled Kariakoo Derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC

The federation and Timu ya Wananchi will also meet again to solve their misunderstandings

The Tanzania Government, through the Minister of Sports Innocent Bashungwa, has ordered the TFF and the Premier League Board to set a new date for the cancelled Tanzania Mainland League Kariakoo Derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC.

The match had been planned for May 8 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, but impromptu changes led to its failure as Timu ya Wananchi refused to honour the new time and the match was called off.

It was something that generated a heated debate in Tanzania and the Government has now intervened.

"It has been agreed that the match will be played to give football fans what they had expected and wanted," read a statement from the Sports Ministry on Tuesday and obtained by Goal.

"Now it is up to the TFF and the TPLB to come up with the new date and ensure the game is played."

Thousands of fans who had purchased their tickets in readiness for the match will use them for the game. There is a sigh of relief for those who had not managed to secure them as the manufacturers have been asked to ensure they have more.

"Data Center Company, which is responsible for tickets during match days, has been ordered to ensure the tickets purchased by 43,947 fans in readiness for the match are used to access the game once the dates are set," the statement continued.

"The company will also manufacture extra tickets for the fans who were unable to purchase the initial ones for the match. The tickets should satisfy the number of fans allowed to fill the stadium."

Yanga and TFF have not been having a good relationship and initially, there was a meeting between the two, moderated by Yusuph Singo to solve the impasse. But it seems the solution was not reached and the minister is preparing for the same.

"There will be a meeting between Sports Minister Bashungwa, TFF, and Yanga on the tension between the two parties with intentions to get a lasting solution.

"There was an initial meeting between the two sides but seemingly, the problem was not solved."