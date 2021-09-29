Gould insists Kaizer Chiefs ‘were a small team’ and did not take Caf Champions League seriously

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould has expressed regret that during his time at Naturena, they were a small side in comparison and could not compete against North African teams.

For a number of years, Chiefs were accused of not taking Caf Champions League seriously and were often knocked out of the tournament by less prominent teams.

Gould enjoyed some of the best days of his career at Chiefs during a time he was also part of the Bafana Bafana set-up.

But the recently-retired footballer feels Chiefs did very little to build a strong and larger squad to establish themselves as a competitive outfit on the continent.

“Unfortunately, I would have loved to see how we would have done if we had taken Caf seriously with the team that we had,” Gould told iDiski Times.

“I feel like somehow we were giving in because Caf at that time wasn’t financially good. If you look at the teams that were taking part in it were the Egyptians, Moroccans and the Tunisians hence the dominance in the past couple of years.

“So we were a small team. If we had taken it more seriously, we could have been a better Kaizer Chiefs back then.”

Chiefs, however, reached the final of the Champions League last season with a squad that might not be regarded as too big.

The 38-year-old Gould went on to explain how Amakhosi’s Premier Soccer League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns have managed to become one of the most feared sides in Africa with a huge team.

Article continues below

Sundowns have, over the years, boasted of a huge number of players who can be rotated to withstand the rigours of a tight fixture schedule shared between domestic commitments and travelling around the continent.

Gould then compared their squad back then and that of Sundowns today.

“It just goes to show if we had a large team like Sundowns we would have done better because Sundowns could rotate players, they can play three different teams and still give the same quality,” concluded Gould.