The four-time PSL title-winning centre back will remain with Babina Noko, who are in their debut season in the local elite league

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould has retired from professional football after a successful 2020/21 season with Sekhukhune United.

The 38-year-old helped Sekhukhune secure promotion to the PSL from the National First Division and he has now decided to end his successful football career.

Gould is among the greatest defenders to have played in the PSL and he is one of the two defenders, who have been named the league's Footballer of the Year along with Tefu Mashamaite.

The Soweto-born player will now serve as Sekhukhune reserve team assistant coach on a full-time basis according to the following statement from the club:

"Morgan Gould has announced his retirement from playing football to take over a full-time post as assistant coach of the Sekhukhune United Diski Challenge side," a club statement read.

"Former Bafana Bafana defender Gould has officially called it quits to his football career spanning over two decades, Gould was part of Sekhukhune United FC when they gained promotion to the PSL in the preceding season."

"Born 23 March 1983 in Soweto, the 38-year-old began his professional senior career at Jomo Cosmos in 2001. He later joined SuperSport United in 2008 and went on to win two league titles and a Nedbank Cup title. A move to Kaizer Chiefs in 2012 also saw Gould adding two more league titles in his career that has seen him also play for Stellenbosch FC."

"With over 31 Bafana Bafana caps under his belt, Gould made his first international debut for South Africa in 2008, and was part of the national team that participated in the 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, held in South Africa. Gould will be working with the head coach of Sekhukhune United Diski Challenge side, Themba Masango."

Article continues below

"Paying tribute to Gould's huge contribution to the Club's success, Babina Noko’s Executive Chairman Simon Malatji said: "Gould’s leadership, intelligence and determination have seen him adapt brilliantly with some members of the team. He has a unique and special attribute that will contribute to the success of the MDC team. He will always be part of the Babina Noko family."

"Gould will make his managerial debut on Saturday 's DStv Diski Challenge game against Maritzburg United FC at Harry Gwala stadium 10:00."