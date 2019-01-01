Gor Mahia's Ambundo fails to rule out move to Yanga SC

The winger has been reported to be on the transfer wish list for the Tanzanian club during the December-January transfer window

winger Dickson Ambundo has responded to reports linking him with a move to Yanga SC in the ongoing transfer window.

Ambundo joined Gor Mahia from Alliance FC of in the last transfer window and he has already been linked with a move back to the Vodacom (VPL), but the winger has stated he is yet to talk with Yanga.

“For now, I have not had any contact with anyone from Yanga and the news [of signing for Yanga] in fact I am getting from you for the first time. For clarification, it would be better to contact my agents on the same,” Ambundo told Mwanaspoti.

“But if Yanga want me, I will be available and that would depend on the offer they will put on the table. If it is going to be something good then I will deeply consider joining them.”

Meanwhile, Gnamien Yikpe's move to join Yanga from Gor Mahia is far from complete, with the officials of the club waiting on the nod of the technical bench before deciding whether to sign him or not.

Yikpe arrived in Dar es Salaam on December 20 but since then he is yet to complete the move owing to injury concerns raised by Yanga.

“He has something to offer for our team but not at the level we may require from a foreign player. At the moment, we have no player as good as he is and we will analyse him even better if we may give him a short-term contract,” an unnamed official told Mwanaspoti.

“Since we have limited financial resources, the sign-on fee will also be considered but at the moment let us wait and hear what the coaches are saying about him because they are the people who will give the club officials the go-ahead.”

Yanga had intended to sign the Ivorian striker straight after landing but following days of assessment, it seems the record Tanzanian champions need more time before handing Yikpe a contract.

Article continues below

“We do not want to sign a player who will turn out to be a burden to the club. Yes, he was told he will come and sign for us, but we have since learned that Yikpe is injury prone. For us to sign him, he has to prove his fitness through trials,” another source had told Mwanaspoti on December 24.

The Dar es Salaam side are in the market in search of players to fill the voids left by Juma Balinya, Issa Bigirimana and Sadney Urikhob who were released.