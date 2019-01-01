Gor Mahia to face RS Berkane of Morocco in the quarters of Caf competition

The Kenyan champions will play the first leg, scheduled for April 7, at home with the return fixture planned for a week later

will face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final stage.

The Moroccan side finished top of Group A after collecting eleven points, while the Kenyan side finished second in Group D with nine points. While K’Ogalo has been appearing in continental stage, the North African side is making their debut after winning the Moroccan Throne Cup last year.

Here’s the Total Knock-Out phase Draw, who’s going to lift the cup? #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/yrY9gyELNd — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 20, 2019

The Kenyan champions made history by reaching the last eight of the same competition and will be aiming to better the performance.

Article continues below

However, they will have to get a good result at home to avoid a heartbreaking away defeat, in order to advance.

Zambian outfit Nkana will take on of , with Egyptian giants landing North African side Hassania Agadir.

Another Tunisian side will face Al Hilal Club from Sudan.