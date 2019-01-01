Gor Mahia to face RS Berkane of Morocco in the quarters of Caf competition
Gor Mahia will face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final stage.
The Moroccan side finished top of Group A after collecting eleven points, while the Kenyan side finished second in Group D with nine points. While K’Ogalo has been appearing in continental stage, the North African side is making their debut after winning the Moroccan Throne Cup last year.
Here’s the Total CAF Confederation Cup Knock-Out phase Draw, who’s going to lift the cup? #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/yrY9gyELNd— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 20, 2019
The Kenyan champions made history by reaching the last eight of the same competition and will be aiming to better the performance.
However, they will have to get a good result at home to avoid a heartbreaking away defeat, in order to advance.
Zambian outfit Nkana will take on CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, with Egyptian giants Zamalek landing North African side Hassania Agadir.
Another Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel will face Al Hilal Club from Sudan.