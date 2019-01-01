Gor Mahia to face Motema Pembe, Bandari tackle KCCA in Cecafa Cup openers

Bandari will be Kenya's first side to play in the regional tourney set for Kigali, Rwanda, with Gor Mahia waiting until July 8

will face Motema Pembe of DR Congo in the opening match of the Cecafa Kagame Cup on July 8, 2019, at the Umuganda Stadium.

, 's other representatives will face Ugandan giants KCCA on July 7 at the Huye Stadium. The tournament will be held in Rwanda.

In matchday two of the competition, Gor Mahia will square it out with AS Sports of Djibouti on July 10 while Bandari will tackle Mukura Victory Sports of Rwanda a day before.

The third opponents for the Kenyan ( ) champions will be KMKM from Zanzibar on July 14 when the Dockers would have faced the tournament's defending champions Azam FC of on July 12.

The quarter-finals will commence on July 16 and will be played through to July 17 at the venues yet to be confirmed.

The semi-finals will be played on July 19 and the finals on July 21 with venues for the penultimate and ultimate stages yet to be confirmed too.

Group A : Rayon Sports, , Atlabara, KMC

Group B : Azam, Mukura, Bandari, KCCA FC

Group C : APR, Green Buffaloes, Heegan, Proline

Group D : Gor Mahia, DCMP, KMKM, AS Ports.