Gor Mahia have replacement for Azam FC-bound Muguna - Omollo

The Kenya international is understood to have agreed on terms with the Ice Cream Makers and the deal is now awaiting official confirmation

Gor Mahia stand-in head coach Sammy Omollo has claimed the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side already has a replacement for Kenneth Muguna.



The midfielder is set to complete a move to Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Azam FC and Omollo believes he already has players to fill the void the attacking midfielder will leave.

The former Posta Rangers head coach added that he wishes the player well as he is expected to sign with a new team in a new competition.

"I am always happy for players who get greener pastures, since, during my time at Gor Mahia, I also moved to greener pastures. Should Muguna’s deal mature, I will definitely have a suitable replacement from within the team," Omollo told Citizen Digital.

"I only want to wish Muguna well since I also left Gor for another club when I saw an opening and my then coach gave me his blessings."



Azam have already signed two players, Charles Zulu and Rodgers Kola, as they hope to boost the squad for duties - including continental ones - that lie ahead next season.

Should he finally complete the move, Muguna will join his fellow Kenyan internationals plying their trade in the Tanzanian top flight. Farouk Shikhalo is at Yanga SC while Joash Onyango is at Simba SC.



The Tanzania Football Federation has already announced the transfer window is open for teams playing in the Premier League and in the lower leagues, as well as for women's sides.



Meanwhile, Omollo conceded they have failed to retain the FKF Premier League title as they are fifth on the table, 14 points below leaders Tusker.

Although they missed out on the Champions League slot, K'Ogalo will be among the country's representatives in the Caf competitions after winning the FKF Shield Cup.



The tactician added that the players - who drew 1-1 against Nairobi City Stars in the last league game - have relaxed since they grabbed the Confederation Cup ticket.



"I can for sure not lie. It is not possible [to win the league] at this time," he continued.

"We lost it all when we slipped to Tusker FC. I can say players are also not up in the game knowing very well that they are already into the Continentals after clinching the FKF Cup."



Gor Mahia ceded more ground in the title race after they were defeated 2-1 by Tusker recently.