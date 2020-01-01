Gor Mahia eye Simba SC’s Matola as Oliveira successor - Reports

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi tactician has been linked with the Kenyan giants who are in the market for a new, qualified man to oversee the season

Simba SC assistant head coach Selemani Matola has been reportedly linked with a move to Football Federation side .

Gor Mahia have been without a coach since Roberto Oliveira left last week after Caf and the FKF stated he was not eligible to oversee K’Ogalo in either continental and local competitions.

Oliveira had been appointed to steer the Kenyan champions after Steven Polack left but ended up just taking charge in friendly games before Caf ruled he was not eligible to be part of the technical bench for the tie against APR of Rwanda.

The Green Army had to find a stand-in coach and they fell back on Posta Sammy Omollo who ensured they saw off APR and progressed to the first round of the competition.

Omollo, who was seen as the frontline candidate to take over the position in a permanent position, has since returned to .

Matola, who also acts as Simba B team coach, has now reportedly entered into the fray. He is an experienced coach having joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Polisi early this year and was part of history that saw the Mainland giants win a treble that also included a league title for the third time in a row.

Gor Mahia have won a game and lost the other after they opened their FKF Premier League campaign against before they were humbled by .

The club’s management is expected to be keen enough to hire a coach that meets the qualification bar set by Caf and FKF.

In a recent communique, the African football-governing body laid down qualification requirements that coaches of teams participating in their events must possess.

“Through the implementation of the Caf Club Licensing system, all head coaches of clubs engaged in the 2020/2021 edition of Caf Champions League Caf Confederation Cup must have the 'Caf A' coaching license,” the federation said.

“These new coaching license requirements for Caf club competitions are just one example of how the new Club Licensing system will spur change in African football.

“This approach has already started to bear fruit through a better awareness of the need for qualified coaches. As proof, several Member Associations have contacted Caf to plan training courses for their coaches.”

Should Gor Mahia settle on the Tanzanian, they would have deviated from a tradition of appointing foreign coaches outside the continent.

Bobby Williamson, Frank Nuttall, Ze Maria, Dylan Kerr, Hassan Oktay and Polack are the men who have overseen the successful recent history at K’Ogalo.