Gor Mahia and Bandari learn Cecafa Kagame Cup group opponents

The tournament will see the participating teams pooled into four groups as Azam FC seek to defend the title

Kenyan ( ) champions have arrived to participate at the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

K'Ogalo, who are representing after a two-year suspension was lifted by the Cecafa executive committee, following a case of indiscipline last year. This was after they had refused to take their bronze medals in the past.

Sportpesa winners have been placed in Group C and will face 's giants and Champions KCCA and the defending champions Azam FC of .

GROUP:- A – Rayon sports (Rwanda), (DR Congo), KMC (Tanzania) and Atlabara (S.Sudan)-KIGALI

GROUP: B – Azam (holders, Tanzania), Mukura Victiory (Rwanda), Bandari (Kenya) and KCCA (Uganda)- Huye

GROUP C:-APR (Rwanda), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan (Somalia)- Kigali

GROUP D:- Gor Mahia (Kenya), DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo), KMKM ( Zanzibar) and AS Ports (DJIbouti)-Rubavu.

Two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition of the , which will be held in .