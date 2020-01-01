Kerr: Why Gor Mahia could easily beat rivals AFC Leopards in derby

The Englishman has lauded the impact made by K'Ogalo club chairman Ambrose Rachier

Experienced coach Dylan Kerr believes a winning mentality means could beat bitter rivals AFC at any given time in the Mashemeji Derby.

Ingwe have not defeated K'Ogalo since 2016 when they claimed a 1-0 win at Nyayo Stadium courtesy of a Lamine Diallo strike.

The 53-year-old believes it is always best to do the talking on the pitch even when their opponents looked strong.

"We were hard to beat because we had that mentality to not lose the game," Kerr - who was Gor Mahia coach between 2017 to 2018 - told Goal on Tuesday.

"We all made mistakes but we all fixed those mistakes and grew bigger and better.

"My respect for AFC was true we never shouted from the rooftops what we were gonna do, our talking was always on the field and it worked.

"It is like many African derbies a pleasure to be involved in, win or lose, the football always has to win and that’s what we went out to do."

The current FC coach has also revealed the impact K'Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier has on the team.

"I believe that having a chairman like Ambrose Rachier is the key. Many people at football clubs want and believe they are better than you the coach," Kerr added.

"Even those who have never kicked a ball, male and female, have opinions which whilst everyone is allowed opinions you are employed by the chairman to get results.

"At K’Ogalo my chairman gave me the chance to bring in a winning fun mentality and a unique spirit to the club creating stability in our team.

"Every player enjoying training through good and hard financial troubles and we kept it together as a unit right from coach to our bus driver."

Kerr left the team in 2018 after helping them to win two Kenyan ( ) titles in as many seasons at the club.

