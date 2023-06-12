Good news for PSG? Wilfried Zaha to turn down mega-offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is all set to reject Al-Nassr's mega-offer amid interest from France.

Zaha set to reject big-money Saudi Arabia move

Held informal talks with PSG

Becomes a free agent in July

WHAT HAPPENED? Wilfried Zaha becomes a free agent next month and is likely to part ways with Crystal Palace amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. But according to The Guardian, the 30-year-old attacker is likely to reject a £30m-a-year contract from Saudi Arabia, which is three times what Crystal Palace are offering him - £200,000 a week - in a new deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ivory Coast international is not keen on joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr and would rather remain in Europe. He has reportedly alreadyheld informal talks with PSG's representatives . The club's sporting director Luis Campos is known to be an admirer of the player and his game-changing abilities.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Zaha missed the last part of the season for Crystal Palace due to a hamstring problem. He appeared in 28 matches for the club in all competitions scoring seven times and providing two assists.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WILFRIED ZAHA? While Zaha is yet to make a decision on his future, it seems he is headed to France next season. Other than PSG, Marseille have also shown interest in the player.