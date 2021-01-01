Gonzalez: Why Simba SC will take time to appoint Vandebroeck successor

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have explained why they are not in a hurry to get a replacement for the departed Belgian tactician

giants Simba SC have confirmed they will take time to appoint a new coach after the exit of Sven Vandenbroeck.

The Belgian tactician parted ways with the club on mutual agreement a day after guiding the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions following a 4-1 aggregate win against of Zimbabwe.

Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez has now come out to explain why it will take them time to hire a new coach from 55 applicants, despite the team playing in the group stage of the and also fighting to retain the Mainland .

“When it comes to getting a new coach, the process is usually lengthy since it requires much attention by going through all the available documents,” Gonzalez said as quoted by Daily News.

“If you make decisions in a hurry to find him, it may affect you throughout the whole season,” she noted. She named some of the nationalities of people whose CVs have reached at the club as from , , , and many others from different parts of the world.

“We have put in place key requirements of the incoming coach we need like club coaching experience. If you remember, when Vandenbroeck came in, he had vast experience at the national team level only and it took more time for him to catch up.

“He should also have experience in Caf club tournaments as among other essential requirements for the job’s qualification.”

Gonzalez has further explained the club did not fire Vandenbroeck, who has already signed for Moroccan club ASFAR Rabat, but insisted they parted ways on mutual agreement.

“I already wished him all the best during his new coaching responsibilities in ," Gonzalez added.

Goal understands Rene Weiler is among the favourites to take up the job after a source within the club confirmed the 47-year-old tactician from is likely to replace Vandenbroeck.

“Weiler has become the clear favourite to take over the reins at Simba,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“He is currently a free agent after leaving of and that puts him ahead of the rest of the coaches who have applied for the job.”

Vandenbroeck left Simba in second position to Yanga with 35 points, nine behind the leaders, but with three matches in hand.

The champions, after dispatching FC Platinum, booked a group stage spot in the Champions League.

Currently they are in Zanzibar where they are set to participate in the Mapinduzi Cup final.