Gonzalez: Why Simba SC are unstoppable heading to title finish line

The CEO explains why the Msimbazi giants are leaving teams in their wake as they inch closer to winning another league title

Simba SC CEO Barbara Gonzalez has revealed the reason the Mainland Premier League champions are looking unstoppable in their push to win the 2020-21 title.

The Msimbazi giants were on the rampage at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Thursday as they dismantled Ruvu Shooting 3-0 in a match that saw striker John Bocco score another double and Chris Mugalu add the third.

Following the victory, Simba reached 67 points at the summit of the table, establishing a six-point gap in the process after 27 matches, while the second place occupants Yanga SC remained a distant second on 61 points from 29 outings.

The win marked Simba’s tenth straight match without defeat in the top-flight and according to Gonzalez, the team’s run is being pushed by the fact the players are eager to retain the title and also make history by winning it four times in a row.

“It is that feeling of winning the title again that is pushing the team to get positive results,” Gonzalez told Goal.

“They [players] are determined to make sure they are crowned champions and so they don’t want to make any mistakes, they know how tough it is to be crowned, so the players have come out to show they can fight to the end.

“If you stay focused and fight then you get the result you want and it is the reason my players are pushing themselves, they don’t want anything else apart from the title, if you ask them about winning, then they will always respond, yes we want to win but it must have a title to it.

“We all know now we need nine points to be crowned, and the players also know that, so we don’t want to lose any game now, we want to go all the way.”

Azam FC cling to third slot with 60 points in the bag after 30 games, meaning that a tense battle will be seen between Yanga and Azam on who will finish the season as runners-up to earn a ticket of featuring in the Caf Champions League next season.

The defeat saw Ruvu Shooting in tenth place on the table with 37 points from 30 league assignments, a place which is not completely safe for them.